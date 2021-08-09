StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its antibody drug to treat metastatic breast cancer had met its primary goal in a head-to-head late-stage clinical trial.
The head-to-head phase 3 trial showed that Enhertu, the antibody drug developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, demonstrated 'superiority' over trastuzumab emtansine treating metastatic breast cancer, the company said.
'At a planned interim analysis, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee concluded that DESTINY-Breast03 met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival showing a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement for patients with HER2-positive, unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab and a taxane,' it added.
In trial of Enhertu also showed a ;strong trend toward improved overall survival compared to T-DM1 [trastuzumab and a taxane] in a key secondary endpoint, although the OS data are still immature.'
In a separate announcement, AstraZeneca said Forxiga had been approved in the European Union to treat chronic kidney disease in adults with and without type-2 diabetes.
The approval by the European Commission was based on positive results from the DAPA-CKD phase III trial.
The decision follows the recommendation for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency.
