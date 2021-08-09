StockMarketWire.com - Customer engagement software group Netcall said it had signed a global framework agreement with a multinational financial services firm with operations spanning 120 countries.
Netcall said the customer, which it didn't name, was using its Liberty platform to build and deploy business applications, with the first application live in one country.
Additional applications were currently being rolled out across other countries of operation.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.