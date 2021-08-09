StockMarketWire.com - Customer engagement software group Netcall said it had signed a global framework agreement with a multinational financial services firm with operations spanning 120 countries.

Netcall said the customer, which it didn't name, was using its Liberty platform to build and deploy business applications, with the first application live in one country.

Additional applications were currently being rolled out across other countries of operation.


