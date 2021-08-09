StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Shield Therapeutics welcomed the publication of positive trial results for an iron deficiency treatment.
The company said it had noted the recent on-line publication in the American Journal of Kidney Disease showing positive 16-week and long-term study results for ferric maltol.
'With the data from this study we now have very good evidence that oral ferric maltol is well tolerated and results in a statistically significant and sustained increase in haemoglobin for the 52 weeks studied,' lead author Nelson Kopyt said.
'This is very exciting news as we now have an iron preparation that can be administered orally with patient tolerability comparable to placebo.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
