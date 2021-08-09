StockMarketWire.com - Conveyancing platform provider ULS Technology said it had appointed Angela Hesketh as director of conveyancing transformation.

Hesketh had worked within legal practices specialising in conveyancing for more than 30 years, the company said.

'With her new role, Angela will work on pushing forward change within the conveyancing process using technology making the house buying, selling and owning a better experience for all involved,' it added.


