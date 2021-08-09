StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zephyr Energy said it had completed a new well at its Paradox Basin project in Utah.
The State 16-2LN-CC reached a total depth 14,370 feet, at which point a full suite of wireline logs was run and production casing was set.
The well successfully encountered the primary Cane Creek reservoir target, as well as multiple secondary targets in overlying reservoirs.
Zephyr said it penetrated 4,555 feet of the Cane Creek reservoir and was drilled 100% in zone.
'The Cane Creek reservoir target indicated hydrocarbon charge across its entirety, based on wireline logs, cuttings and mud gas readings,' the company said.
'Multiple overlying reservoirs also indicated hydrocarbon charge.'
A detailed analysis of the log data was now underway.
'That analysis will inform the selection of an optimal well completion method, which is expected to be determined over the course of the next week,' Zephyr said.
