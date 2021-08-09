StockMarketWire.com - Mining company W Resources upgraded its annual production forecast to the top end of its previous guidance range.
The company said it had regained access to the higher-grade ore in late June at its La Parrilla tungsten and tin mine in Spain, enabling progress to be made in ramping up production in July.
Concentrate production in July totalled 68.1 tonnes, up 22% over June, and a monthly revenue milestone of $1 million was exceeded in July.
Output for the year through December was now expected at the top end of previous guidance of 880 tonnes and 1,000 tonnes of concentrate.
