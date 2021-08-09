StockMarketWire.com - Safety equipment company Halma said it had recently completed three acquisitions for about £48.8 million and that it sold Texecom for £65 million.
The acquisitions, which span two of the company's three sectors - safety, environmental & analysis and medical - had an aggregate reported revenue of approximately £20.5 million in the year ended 31 March 2021 and £23.3 million in the year ended 31 March 2020.
In the safety sector, Halma has acquired the Ramtech group of companies for £15.5 million.
In the environmental & analysis sector there have been two acquisitions: Dancutter, a Danish designer and manufacturer of trenchless pipeline rehabilitation equipment, for about £15.4 million million and Sensitron, a gas detection company based in Milan, Italy, for £17.9 million.
Texecom was sold in a management buyout supported by LDC, a UK based mid-market private equity investor.
Texecom is a provider of electronic security systems, and is headquartered in Lancashire, UK. Texecom's management team will continue to lead the business, which will operate out of its current locations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
