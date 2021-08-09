StockMarketWire.com - Digital media and technology Catenae Innovation said it had won an order from Shetland Space Centre, a satellite launch site and ground station in Unst, Shetland.
The order covers phase one of a three phase project to deliver a digital dashboard solution to enable SaxaVord to 'monitor live satellite operations remotely from anywhere in the world.'
Under the agreement, Catenae would capture and aggregate data from multiple sources including NASA, the European Space Agency and SaxaVord's own systems. 'The project came about by an introduction from Okullo plc where Guy Meyer is a director and shareholder. Guy also has a small shareholding in SaxaVord. Albeit the revenues created from the order are not significant, the company is pleased to be working with SaxaVord on this exciting project,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
