StockMarketWire.com - Schroder UK Public Private Trust said it had made a $13.7 million investment in fintech group Revolut.
The company said the move represented the second new private equity investment since the appointment of Schroder Investment Management as its portfolio manager.
The investment was made alongside Revolut's $800m million Series E funding round led by new investors, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global Management, valuing the business at $33 billion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
