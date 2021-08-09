StockMarketWire.com - Cell-engineering technology group MaxCyte said it had signed a clinical and commercial license with Sana Biotechnology, a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines.

Sana Biotechnology had obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's flow electroporation technology and ExPERT platform.

In return, MaxCyte was entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related milestone payments.


