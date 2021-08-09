StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage company Lok'nStore reported a rise in self-storage revenue for the year following a jump in occupancy.
In the financial year to 31 July 2021, self-storage revenue was up 20.9% on the previous year, and occupancy as a percentage of lettable area was up from 69.6% last year to 85.8%.
Average month-end occupied space was up 26% on the comparable period last year with average month end prices up 0.4%.
'During the year we opened two new Landmark stores in Leicester and Salford and early trading at both stores has been stronger than expected,' the company said.
'Our 13 pipeline stores will result in the group operating 38% more trading space from 50 stores when complete, it added.
Building work continued at its new store developments in Warrington, Stevenage, and Wolverhampton, all of which would be open in late 2021 or early 2022. The pre-development works at Bedford, Staines and Basildon were progressing and construction should be underway at all three sites in 2021.
Preliminary results will be announced on Monday 1 November 2021.
