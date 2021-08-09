StockMarketWire.com - Active Energy said production of coalswitch at the Ashland Facility had been temporarily suspended after one of the reactors failed.
'The cause of this failure will require a detailed assessment, which is already underway. Except for the reactors, all other equipment at the Ashland Facility remains operational,' the company said.
The facility had been active since May 2021 for both coalswitch production and refinement of the manufacturing process.
The company said it was 'already analysing the performance of the reactors, which were originally from Utah, and considering their replacement to accommodate identified operational benefits.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.