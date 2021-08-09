StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco company Philip Morris upped its bid for inhaler group Vectura to £1.02 billion.
Philip Morris's bid of 165p per share trumps a 155p offer from private equity group Carlyle.
The tobacco group wants to build on Vectura's scientific capabilities to develop products and services that 'go beyond nicotine'.
It said it is aiming to achieve at least $1 billion in annual net revenues from 'beyond nicotine' sources in 2025.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
