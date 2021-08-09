StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty group Trident Royalties welcomed news from Apollo Consolidated about progress at the Lake Rebecca gold project in Western Australia.
Trident held a 1.5% gold royalty over the entirety of the project.
Apollo said ongoing drilling had continued to generate significant gold intersections whilst technical evaluation studies progressed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
