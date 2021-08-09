StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Plexus said it had entered into a cooperation agreements with Cameron that would enable it to return to the jack-up exploration wellhead rental business.
Plexus said it would re-enter the market, with an adjustable wellhead system, mudline suspension wellhead system and configurable exploration wellhead system.
Cameron would licence and transfer Plexus' original designed Exact-15 system rental wellhead inventory and Centric-15 mudline system equipment.
It also would provide manufacturing support and assist in sales leads generation in return for a licence royalty fee.
