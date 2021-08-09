StockMarketWire.com - Space management software group SmartSpace Software said it expected to post an around 8.7% rise in first-half revenue amid a rise in customer numbers.

Revenue for the six months through July was seen increasing to about £2.5 million, up from £2.3 million year-on-year, of which 63% was recurring revenue.

Locations were up to 7,003, from 6,741 at the end of January, and customers up to 4,747, from 4,735, as SwipedOn targeted higher -alue multi-location customers.

Monthly average revenue per user had risen 22% in the six-month period to NZ$111.8 million (£56.1 million).

Cash as at 31 July was £3.4 million, up from £4.5 million at the end of January.

'With growth expected to accelerate in the second half of the year as lockdown restrictions continue to be eased, the board remains confident of achieving future growth in line with market expectations,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com