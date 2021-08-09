StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said its hVIVO subsidiary had developed a challenge model for malaria infection.
Challenge trials involve intentionally infecting participants with diseases.
'The malaria challenge model will assist in the advancement of antimalarial drug and vaccine candidates from November 2021,' Open Orphan said.
'Results from controlled human malaria infection modelling of drug and vaccine efficacy have previously shown good translation into the field.'
Open Orphan said hVIVO had secured access to a unique P. falciparum sporozoite challenge agent for use in its malaria challenge studies.
