StockMarketWire.com - Mass spectrometry instrument developer Microsaic Systems said it had signed non-binding agreement with a manufacturing partner to support its business in China.

Under the heads of terms, production of a point-of-care medical device was expected to commence this year in Shanghai for the hospital diagnostics monitoring system for the Chinese market.

Local production was a pre-requisite to secure a medical licence for Microsaic's existing technology.

'Microsaic expects to generate two streams of revenue in 2022, from the initial sale of monitoring systems and the subsequent recurring revenue-share from the supply of reagents and consumables used for point-of-care patient monitoring,' it said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com