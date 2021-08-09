StockMarketWire.com - Mass spectrometry instrument developer Microsaic Systems said it had signed non-binding agreement with a manufacturing partner to support its business in China.
Under the heads of terms, production of a point-of-care medical device was expected to commence this year in Shanghai for the hospital diagnostics monitoring system for the Chinese market.
Local production was a pre-requisite to secure a medical licence for Microsaic's existing technology.
'Microsaic expects to generate two streams of revenue in 2022, from the initial sale of monitoring systems and the subsequent recurring revenue-share from the supply of reagents and consumables used for point-of-care patient monitoring,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.