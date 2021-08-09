StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Sealand Capital Galaxy said it had signed a contract with Harvey Nichols to become an authorised supplier in Hong Kong.
Brands currently signed to Sealand's marketing and distribution services would now be made available in Harvey Nichols Hong Kong's stores for official sale.
Initially, three brands: HH Simonsen, Inari and Czech & Speake, had been launched at Beyond Beauty at Harvey Nichols Landmark and Pacific Place stores with a digital advertising and promotional campaign to back the launch.
Sealand said it would launch three further brands: The Gruff Stuff, Heath London and Carter Beauty by Melissa Carter, in early September.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
