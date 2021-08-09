StockMarketWire.com - Food technology company Amala Foods said it had executed a previously announced loan agreement and received the remaining balance of a £540,000 convertible loan that would enable commercial traction and fund operations into the first quarter of 2022.

The company's focus would now shift towards preparing for commercial distribution of its plant-based alternative meat products.

'The company will initially supply restaurants and B2B (business-to-business) customers and later plans to launch to retail customers in the fourth quarter of this year,' the company said.

'The process is underway to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration which once granted will enable the Company to export its plant-based products,' it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com