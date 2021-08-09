StockMarketWire.com - Food technology company Amala Foods said it had executed a previously announced loan agreement and received the remaining balance of a £540,000 convertible loan that would enable commercial traction and fund operations into the first quarter of 2022.
The company's focus would now shift towards preparing for commercial distribution of its plant-based alternative meat products.
'The company will initially supply restaurants and B2B (business-to-business) customers and later plans to launch to retail customers in the fourth quarter of this year,' the company said.
'The process is underway to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration which once granted will enable the Company to export its plant-based products,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.