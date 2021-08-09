StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Crossword Cybersecurity said it had completed the acquisition of Stega UK, a threat intelligence and monitoring company, for up to £1.8 million.
'The acquisition brings the additional capability of threat intelligence and monitoring services, using its sophisticated in-house platform,' the company said.
'It will bring circa 30 new clients to Crossword, primarily financial sector organisations, taking the total number of fee-paying consulting clients to over 100.'
'Cross sell opportunities are being explored with the Stega's management, alongside operating synergies.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.