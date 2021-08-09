StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity company Crossword Cybersecurity said it had completed the acquisition of Stega UK, a threat intelligence and monitoring company, for up to £1.8 million.

'The acquisition brings the additional capability of threat intelligence and monitoring services, using its sophisticated in-house platform,' the company said.

'It will bring circa 30 new clients to Crossword, primarily financial sector organisations, taking the total number of fee-paying consulting clients to over 100.'

'Cross sell opportunities are being explored with the Stega's management, alongside operating synergies.'






