StockMarketWire.com - Green energy investor Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust said it had poured €7.5 million (£6.4 million) into floating offshore wind group Simply Blue.
Octopus Renewables said Simply Blue had developed a pipeline of over 9 gigawatts of floating offshore wind projects to-date, primarily in the waters of the UK and Ireland.
Simply Blue was headquartered in Cork, Ireland, with offices in the UK and the US.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.