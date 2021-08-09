StockMarketWire.com - Green energy investor Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust said it had poured €7.5 million (£6.4 million) into floating offshore wind group Simply Blue.

Octopus Renewables said Simply Blue had developed a pipeline of over 9 gigawatts of floating offshore wind projects to-date, primarily in the waters of the UK and Ireland.

Simply Blue was headquartered in Cork, Ireland, with offices in the UK and the US.


