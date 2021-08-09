StockMarketWire.com - Buildings services group TClarke said it had been selected as one of four companies as partners for the delivery of 'smart' hospitals in the UK.
The National Health Service had announced the selection of the companies as part of its six-year year national framework agreement for the provision of smart building solutions using the Internet of Things.
'Our infrastructure business which includes healthcare currently has a forward order book of £93 million and can only benefit further from this framework,' chief executive Mark Lawrence said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.