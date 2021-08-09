StockMarketWire.com - Buildings services group TClarke said it had been selected as one of four companies as partners for the delivery of 'smart' hospitals in the UK.

The National Health Service had announced the selection of the companies as part of its six-year year national framework agreement for the provision of smart building solutions using the Internet of Things.

'Our infrastructure business which includes healthcare currently has a forward order book of £93 million and can only benefit further from this framework,' chief executive Mark Lawrence said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com