StockMarketWire.com - Building services group TClarke said it had won contract to deliver smart building solutions using the Internet of Things. The NHS selected only four companies as part of its 6 year National Framework Agreement.
'The framework aims to be at the forefront and the cutting edge of applied digital technologies and infrastructure within the healthcare sector,' the company said. 'Our infrastructure business which includes healthcare currently has a forward order book of £93 million and can only benefit further from this framework,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
