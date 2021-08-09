StockMarketWire.com - Simulation and training solutions group SimiGon said it won a one-year support contract for software used by the US Air Force.
The software was used in flight training devices, a key component of the air force's undergraduate remotely piloted aircraft training program.
SimiGon said it had provided a 98% availability rate for 16 SIMbox-based T-6A Level 5 flight training devices.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
