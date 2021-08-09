StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Bluejay announced a joint venture agreement with KoBold, a mineral exploration company that counts Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos as investors and uses machine learning to guide exploration for new deposits rich in the critical materials for electric vehicles.
'This agreement brings a globally significant partner to the company's Disko-Nuussuaq nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum magmatic massive sulphide project in Central West Greenland.
Under the terms of the agreement, KoBold can earn 51% of Disko through a two-stage earn-in, and Bluejay can maintain a 49% stake through proportionate funding of the project and will manage field operations during this period.
'Principal investors in KoBold include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate & technology fund, overseen by Bill Gates, and whose investors include Michael Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio. Other investors in KoBold include Andreessen Horowitz, the premier Silicon Valley venture capital fund and Equinor, the Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
