StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Guild Esports said it had reached an aggregate 'owned-audience' of more than one million across all social channels, two months ahead of schedule. The owned audience figure covered the total number of Guild's fans who actively subscribe to or consume content produced directly by the company.
As of August 6th, 2021, the owned audience amounted to 1,013,305 across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Tik Tok, Twitch, LinkedIn and CRM. This compared with 160,000 followers as at 31 March 2021, representing an increase of approximately 533% over the past five months.
At the time of the company's IPO on 2nd October 2020, the audience was 47,320. The company said it had also seen strong growth in its overall 'network audience'; which currently totaled 16,032,546 million, up from approximately 8 million followers as at 31 March 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
