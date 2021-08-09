StockMarketWire.com - Antofagasta’s Centinela, a mine owned by the British multinational, has received the international Copper Mark, certifying the company operates under international sustainable production standards.
According to the company, the international Copper Mark is an assurance framework that confirms a company operates under strict standards.
Zaldivar, another of the company’s mines, is expected to receive the Mark next month.
Iván Arriagada, chief executive officer of Antofagasta, said: ‘The importance of obtaining this certification lies in Antofagasta's commitment to modern and sustainable mining which transparently incorporates the best practices of the global mining industry.’
The mark requires compliance with 32 criteria in five categories, including business and human rights, community, labour and working conditions, and more.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
