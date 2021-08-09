StockMarketWire.com - CloudCall, a cloud-based software business, has announced that Gary Browning, a non-executive director at the company, has decided to step down.
CloudCall has also announced that Carl Farrell has been appointed as a non-executive director.
Farrell has previously held many executive and board member roles within the Technology sector.
Peter Simmonds, non-executive chairman, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Carl to the CloudCall board. Carl brings a wealth of international tech business experience and has an impressive track record helping drive growth and value across both public and private sector companies.’
‘I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Gary Browning for his support and wise input over the past five years.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
