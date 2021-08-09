StockMarketWire.com - MaxCyte, the provider of cell-engineering platform technologies, has announced it has signed a clinical and commercial license with Sana Biotechnology (SB).
SB creates and delivers engineered cells as medicines and treatments.
The license states that SB will have non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform.
MaxCyte will receive platform licensing fees and milestone payments.
Doug Doerfler, president and ceo of MaxCyte, said: ‘This agreement represents an important achievement for MaxCyte as we continue to expand the use of our next-generation technology platform to support the development of innovative treatments.’
