StockMarketWire.com - MaxCyte, the provider of cell-engineering platform technologies, has announced it has signed a clinical and commercial license with Sana Biotechnology (SB).

SB creates and delivers engineered cells as medicines and treatments.

The license states that SB will have non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform.

MaxCyte will receive platform licensing fees and milestone payments.

Doug Doerfler, president and ceo of MaxCyte, said: ‘This agreement represents an important achievement for MaxCyte as we continue to expand the use of our next-generation technology platform to support the development of innovative treatments.’


