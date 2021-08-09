StockMarketWire.com - Netcall, a provider of intelligent automation and customer engagement software, has announced it has signed a ‘global framework agreement’ with a Fortune 500 multinational financial services firm.
According to the company, the firm has operations spanning 120 countries. The company has also confirmed that the customer in question is using its Liberty platform to ‘build and deploy powerful business applications across its global operations.’
Henrik Bang, CEO of Netcall, said:
‘We are delighted to be selected as a partner in supporting the customer's goal of transforming their core business services to deliver better outcomes for customers and other stakeholders.’
‘By combining automation and communication technologies, our Liberty platform provides a comprehensive powerful toolkit to deliver enterprise grade solutions at scale.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.