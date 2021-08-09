StockMarketWire.com - Netcall, a provider of intelligent automation and customer engagement software, has announced it has signed a ‘global framework agreement’ with a Fortune 500 multinational financial services firm.

According to the company, the firm has operations spanning 120 countries. The company has also confirmed that the customer in question is using its Liberty platform to ‘build and deploy powerful business applications across its global operations.’

Henrik Bang, CEO of Netcall, said:

‘We are delighted to be selected as a partner in supporting the customer's goal of transforming their core business services to deliver better outcomes for customers and other stakeholders.’

‘By combining automation and communication technologies, our Liberty platform provides a comprehensive powerful toolkit to deliver enterprise grade solutions at scale.’




