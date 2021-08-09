StockMarketWire.com - Sareum, the specialist drug development company, has announced it has raised £1m through a high net worth individual subscription.

The subscription was for 12,121,212 new ordinary shares of 0.025p each at a price of 8.25p per share.

The new subscriber will be issued one and a quarter five-year warrants for every subscription share issued.

The proceeds will be used to progress the company's SDC-1801 and SDC-1802 TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor drug development programmes as well as for working capital purposes.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com