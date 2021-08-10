Interim Result
11/08/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
11/08/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
11/08/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
11/08/2021 (ROO)
11/08/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
11/08/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
11/08/2021 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
11/08/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
11/08/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
11/08/2021 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)
11/08/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
11/08/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
11/08/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
11/08/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
11/08/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
Final Result
11/08/2021 Yourgene Health PLC (YGEN)
11/08/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)
AGM / EGM
11/08/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
11/08/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
Trading Statement
11/08/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
Ex-Dividend
11/08/2021 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust PLC (BGUK)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com