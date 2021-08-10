StockMarketWire.com - Motor and property finance specialist S&U said it continued to trade ahead of expectations in terms of profitability, collections and book debt quality.
The company said consumer appetite and business confidence is gradually returning, despite 'recent inconsistency and incoherence' in the government's path out of Covid lockdown.
'At S&U, this has been reflected in strong Advantage motor finance applications and for Aspen in the strength of the residential property market- although both slightly constrained by a present lack of supply of both used vehicles and homes for sale,' it said.
'This lack of supply will gradually be corrected as the economic recovery gathers pace.'
'Coupled with very strong cash collections, rigorous and realistic underwriting and the group's habitual financial strength, S&U's return to sustainable and robust growth promises a successful performance this year.'
