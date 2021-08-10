StockMarketWire.com - Asset management company Man Group said it would commence a new share buyback programme of up to $100 million.
The programme would run from 10 August 2021 through to 9 August 2022.
The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the[Programme is 129,585,745 shares, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
