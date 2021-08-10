StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said subsidiary ProBiotix Health had extended the territories of a distribution agreement with Seed Health.
The agreement, for the production, promotion, marketing and commercialisation of products containing LPLDL, extended the territories from the US to include Europe, Oceania and Asia.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
