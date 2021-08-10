StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said it had received a takeover approach from consultancy firm Science Group.
'The approach is preliminary in nature and there can be no certainty that any offer for TP Group will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made,' TP said.
The company said it made the announcement in response to speculation.
