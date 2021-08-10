StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil and Gas said is first-half output rose 21% compared to the second half of 2020.
Production from the company's US assets rose to around 12,143 barrels of oil equivalent.
'With this progress, combined with higher sales prices, the acquisition of Nadsoilco and an additional interest in Falcon, the future production is now more robust and Mosman is looking forward to a significantly improved production profile going forward,' Mosman said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.