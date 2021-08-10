StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Gamesys reported a rise in first-half profit as revenue was boosted by 'good momentum' in the UK and Asia.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit grew to £32.4 million from £26.7 million year-on-year as revenue increased 17% to £398.8 million.
Average active players per month grew 16% from 640,436 to 744,807.
'This performance reflected significant double-digit revenue growth in our key markets of the UK and Asia and our continuing strong cash flow has seen leverage reduce further,' the company said.
The company approved and declared an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 15.0p per ordinary share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.