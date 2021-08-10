StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil & Gas said it had agreed to sell an Italian assets to Prospex Energy for €2.17 million.
United said the sale was part of an ongoing optimisation of its portfolio and capital allocation strategy.
The sale consideration was at a modest premium to the total assets held by UOG Italia at 31 December 2020 and removed any further development expenditure associated with the Selva project.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
