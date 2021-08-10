StockMarketWire.com - Rare stamp dealer Stanley Gibbons posted a full-year loss after the pandemic hit demand.
Pre-tax losses for the year through March amounted to £4.1 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £2.5 million. Revenue fell 18% to £10.8 million.
Stanley Gibbons didn't declare any dividends.
'It was particularly disappointing that our extensively revamped shop and offices on the Strand were completed at the start of a series of lockdowns which resulted in a massive drop in footfall,' chairman Harry Wilson said.
'Our online presence has been strengthened over the year and unsurprisingly sales over the internet have continued to increase as a percentage of the total to 19%, more than double the figure for 2020.'
'We also made the decision to bring Baldwin's auctions back to the Strand and we will be holding our first in-house sales later this year.'
Wilson said that with lockdowns now ended, the company was looking forward to things 'getting back to some form of normality in the coming months'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
