StockMarketWire.com - Consumer and hospitality group Barkby said it expected to return to profit in the current fiscal year after reporting narrower losses for the year following a climb in revenue as the performances of its businesses including pubs were boosted by the easing of pandemic restrictions.
For the 12-month period to 30 June 2021, revenue was expected to be £15.3 million, up from 12.0 million last year. This is expected to result in an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA loss, of £1.6 million before Cambridge Sleep Science startup costs of £0.9 million.
That compared with an EBITDA loss of £1.7 million in 2020, the company said.
'Since the easing of national restrictions on the 17 May, the group's businesses have all resumed trading and we have been very encouraged by the performance within our business divisions,' the company said.
'The group is now benefitting from the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and expects to return to profitability for the current financial year,' the company said. 'Since the easing of lockdown restrictions on the 17 May, we have seen consistently strong trade across the pub business with the Group benefitting from pent up demand and a UK staycation boom.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
