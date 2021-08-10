StockMarketWire.com - Commercial property management services company Fletcher King reported wider losses in the first half of the year, and said losses in the second half would be 'broadly' the same as the first.
For the six months to 31 October 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £447,000 from £108,000 a year earlier. The company confirms that it expects overall losses for the second half to be broadly similar to the first half.
The company plans to announce results for the year ended 30 April 2021 in the second half of September. Discussion concerning the potential purchase of existing shares, issue of new shares involving Elliott Bernerd remained ongoing, it added.
Looking ahead, the company said that after a very difficult trading period, it had started the ;new financial year with a more optimistic outlook.'
'Clients are engaging more positively in investment activity and the Company is hopeful of securing a pick-up in transaction fee income,' it added.
