StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI group Sensyne Health said it had signed an agreement with Oxford University to conduct a drug discovery research project in asthma.
The three-year project would focus on identifying novel drug targets for patients with severe forms of asthma that do not respond to the current standard of care.
Sensyne said it would apply its machine learning expertise and proprietary analytical tools to analyse complex genetic, phenotypic, and electronic patient record data sets for the university.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
