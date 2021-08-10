StockMarketWire.com - Broadcasting company ITV said it had concluded an investment in Nineteen21, which trades as ismybillfair.com.
ismybillfair offers an online service that saves UK households time and money, by getting a 'fairer price for household bills from their current supplier, rather than having to go through the hassle of switching,' the company said.
The service is currently live for energy bills, with expansion plans into broadband.
ITV acquired a minority stake valued at £1.25 million in return for advertising inventory across ITV's channels and the ITV Hub, with an option to invest a further £1.25 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
