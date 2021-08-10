StockMarketWire.com - Development and construction company Etalon said it had delivered the last phase of a residential complex, located near Dmitrovskoye Shosse in the northern administrative district of Moscow.

This phase included two two-section high-rise buildings, a shopping centre and underground parking. The total net square average delivered is 87,200 sqm, including 74,400 sqm of residential and commercial space.

'With the delivery of the final phase, the company has completed the Summer Garden project, which includes eleven buildings, as well as commercial and social infrastructure,' the company said.


