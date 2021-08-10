StockMarketWire.com - Development and construction company Etalon said it had delivered the last phase of a residential complex, located near Dmitrovskoye Shosse in the northern administrative district of Moscow.
This phase included two two-section high-rise buildings, a shopping centre and underground parking. The total net square average delivered is 87,200 sqm, including 74,400 sqm of residential and commercial space.
'With the delivery of the final phase, the company has completed the Summer Garden project, which includes eleven buildings, as well as commercial and social infrastructure,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.