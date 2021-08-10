StockMarketWire.com - Diamond explorer Botswana Diamonds said that four 'high-quality' diamonds and 'abundant' kimberlitic indicators were recovered from drill samples at the recently discovered River Kimberlite extension at Thorny River in the Limpopo Province of South Africa.
'It is unusual to recover diamonds from a small sample of narrow reverse circulation drill holes so it bodes well for the potential of the Thorny River project,' the company said.
'Even more encouraging is that the size of the kimberlite from which the diamonds were recovered, is itself expanding.'
Looking ahead, the company said it would commence drilling the area between the two blows towards the end of August.
