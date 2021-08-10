StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision reported a rise crude palm oil sales in July as stock on hand post the high season was sold into a 'buoyant' local crude palm oil market.
in July, 3,047 tonnes of crude palm oil, CPO, were sold in July 2021, 67.5% higher than July 2021. Prices continued to increase to a 2021 monthly high of €949 in July 2021, an 89.0% increase in average realised CPO prices compared to July 2020.
The company said construction had 'continued to advance, and commissioning of the cashew project will start in September 2021.'
