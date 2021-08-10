StockMarketWire.com - Restore, a provider of integrated information and data management services, secure technology recycling and commercial relocation solutions, has announced it has acquired PRM Green Technologies, an IT recycling and asset disposition company.
The deal marks Restore’s fourth strategic acquisition in the IT asset disposition sector in the last year.
PRM, based in Cannock, has a broad product offering and has an established presence in the UK education sector, according to a statement from Restore. The company’s workforce of 59 will integrate into Restore Technology.
Charles Bligh, Restore CEO, said: ‘The addition of PRM to the business will add more scale, expand our ecommerce business and provide a strategic presence in the UK education sector.’
‘Restore Technology is now comfortably the UK market leader in the recycling of IT assets and with the addition of PRM we have created an even greater opportunity to grow, both organically and through further acquisitions in the future.’
