StockMarketWire.com - RUA Life Sciences has announced that David Richmond, the founder of RUA Medical Devices and the group’s CEO, has retired.
Dr Caroline Stretton has been appointed as group managing director.
Stretton is currently executive director and group chief operating officer. She was recruited in 2018 by RUA Medical to help strengthen senior management of the company.
Caroline was appointed to the Board of RUA Life Sciences in January 2021. In addition, Matthew Litton will take up the role of Director of Research and Development for the company.
David Richmond, founder of RUA Medical Devices, said: ‘The Group is in great shape and has a very exciting future ahead of it but the time is now right for me to step down from the responsibilities of running a public company in the knowledge that I leave it in very capable hands.’
Bill Brown, chairman of RUA Life Sciences, said: ‘The transition from an entrepreneur-led private company to a public enterprise is not always a smooth process. David has navigated RUA Medical through this transition admirably and his foresight in succession planning has enabled him to retire from business activities seamlessly.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.